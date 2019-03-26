ANC: Letsatsi-Duba shouldn't have commented on alleged election list tampering

There has been a tug of war between ANC secreatry-general Ace Magashule and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba after she had allegedly accused him of fiddling with the final list submitted to the IEC earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, have met with the Department of State Security to discuss allegations of election lists tampering.

There has been a tug of war between Magashule and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba after she had allegedly accused him of fiddling with the final list submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) earlier this month.

In response, the ANC issued a statement criticising the minister and accused her of factionalism, but Letsatsi-Duba insisted that she wasn’t the originator of the information as it was also handed to her.

Acting ANC national spokesperson Dakota Legoete on Monday said that it was problematic for the minister to share the information.

“I don’t think the minister should have forwarded or even commented on such messages without establishing the facts. And that is basically the point that placed the safety of a number of individuals at stake.”

