Allendale Road cleared after Rabie Ridge protests
The protest in Rabie Ridge started on Tuesday morning and it's believed the demonstration is about housing issues in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department says Allendale Road has been cleared following a protest near Rabie Ridge.
Vehicles are now moving after traffic was brought to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon.
Protesters had blocked the road with burning tyres and rocks in a demonstration apparently aimed at highlighting housing issues.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said: “The protesters have now dispersed and traffic is flowing on Allendale Road.”
This motorist said she had to turn around earlier.
“I literally drove on the grass between the two roads and managed to get through but now no one can get through, it’s completely locked down.”
Protests along Allandale Rd. Avoid. pic.twitter.com/V6tpIKh89C— East Rand Traffic (@PeeMoTraffic) March 26, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota pulls sponsorship
-
Former NFP member says party is in crisis, jumps ship & joins DA
-
PIC Inquiry hears of R21m given to Matjila’s 'girlfriend' to manufacture buses
-
Porsche, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: What happened in Duduzane's trial
-
Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO Watson
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.