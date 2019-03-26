Allendale Road cleared after Rabie Ridge protests

The protest in Rabie Ridge started on Tuesday morning and it's believed the demonstration is about housing issues in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department says Allendale Road has been cleared following a protest near Rabie Ridge.

Vehicles are now moving after traffic was brought to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon.

Protesters had blocked the road with burning tyres and rocks in a demonstration apparently aimed at highlighting housing issues.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said: “The protesters have now dispersed and traffic is flowing on Allendale Road.”

This motorist said she had to turn around earlier.

“I literally drove on the grass between the two roads and managed to get through but now no one can get through, it’s completely locked down.”