Former Bosasa auditor: I didn't tell Agrizzi, Watson to sign fraudulent invoices
Ahead of last Budget speech, Madikizela vows to turn WC into contruction site
Police hunt 3 suspects after man stabbed to death in EC farm attack
Court declares PIC compliance notice to recover R4.3bn from Ayo unlawful
Stolen Picasso unearthed by 'Indiana Jones of art'
No halt to Gaza flare-up despite 'ceasefire'
Ahead of last Budget speech, Madikizela vows to turn WC into contruction site
Police hunt 3 suspects after man stabbed to death in EC farm attack
Court declares PIC compliance notice to recover R4.3bn from Ayo unlawful
Police urge Sapu president to lay criminal complaint over assault claims
CoCT's JP Smith stands by negligence claims against Philippi SAPS
Duduzane Zuma pleads not guilty to culpable homicide charge
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to know
Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission
DA's Winde: Eskom placing SA on road to more job cuts, slower growth
IEC: Ballot paper to consist of 4 pages to include all contesting parties
Saftu shocked & disgusted over alleged police assault on Sapu president
IFP remembers late Princess Irene Buthelezi for her courage, resilience
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundaries
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa's water
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourse
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South Africa
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rights
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary media
Court declares PIC compliance notice to recover R4.3bn from Ayo unlawful
Rand slips as global risk rally slows
Numsa vows to defend members' right to strike at BMW SA
#RandReport: Rand firms on weaker dollar, stocks fall
Schussler warns of domino effect over gold, platinum mine job losses
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisis
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings
Justin Bieber promises music return
French museum renames masterpieces after black subjects
Stolen Picasso unearthed by 'Indiana Jones of art'
Meet Biko's Manna – young musicians taking over Johannesburg
Jordan Peele scares, and scores, again with new film 'Us'
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper harness-free
Fashion and champagne grace Nigeria polo party
Nikki Bella feels 'free' after LA move
McGregor announces his retirement from MMA, again
Nicolas Kock takes over as WP Cricket Association president
Bulls must reflect on home hammering by Chiefs, says coach
Indian spinner Ashwin sparks row with Butler over 'Mankad' run out
India a class act with soft underbelly - Manjrekar
Mbappe leads France rout, Ronaldo injured in Portugal draw
There's light! For now, at least, with Eskom
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air Show
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyed
Cyclone Idai: A call for help
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike again
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay Gupta
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load shedding
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debt
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networks
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SA
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom grid
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emails
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 months
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woes
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SA
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African context
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In Elections
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her Luck
CARTOON: Raising Suspicions
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
Ahead of last Budget speech, Madikizela vows to turn WC into contruction site
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the provincial government is spending billions annually on major housings projects.
CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will deliver his last departmental Budget speech before his term comes to an end in May.
His department's been allocated R2.7 billion for the 2019/20 financial year.
Most of the money will be spent on housing developments.
Madikizela has promised to turn the Western Cape into a construction site.
“We have about 142,000 housing opportunities that are at various stages of construction. The Western Cape is a massive construction site.”
He said the provincial government is spending billions annually on major housings projects.
Madikizela said one of the biggest development's is the Forest Village Housing Project in Blue Downs. Over 5,000 homes could spring up in the area.
The Conradie Housing Project in Pinelands will deliver 3,000 units.
Other major projects are in the Cape Winelands and Southern Cape.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
DA's Winde: Eskom placing SA on road to more job cuts, slower growth
DA: Privatising Eskom, increasing competition will avert power grid collapse
Parliament must urgently reconvene to prevent national grid collapse - DA
Ramaphosa owes South Africans an explanation on Eskom crisis - DA
Duduzane Zuma pleads not guilty to culpable homicide charge
State withdraws one culpable homicide charge against Duduzane Zuma
Eskom busy with 'deep maintenance' of aging infrastructure
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo Commission
Court declares PIC compliance notice to recover R4.3bn from Ayo unlawful
