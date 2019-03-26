Ahead of last Budget speech, Madikizela vows to turn WC into contruction site

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the provincial government is spending billions annually on major housings projects.

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will deliver his last departmental Budget speech before his term comes to an end in May.

His department's been allocated R2.7 billion for the 2019/20 financial year.

Most of the money will be spent on housing developments.

Madikizela has promised to turn the Western Cape into a construction site.

“We have about 142,000 housing opportunities that are at various stages of construction. The Western Cape is a massive construction site.”

Madikizela said one of the biggest development's is the Forest Village Housing Project in Blue Downs. Over 5,000 homes could spring up in the area.

The Conradie Housing Project in Pinelands will deliver 3,000 units.

Other major projects are in the Cape Winelands and Southern Cape.

