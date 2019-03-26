4 Musina officials arrested for issuing fraudulent certificates

It's understood the officers, who were arrested at a vehicle testing centre in Musina, did not conduct any tests on the vehicles that passed.

JOHANNESBURG - Four officials have been arrested in Limpopo for allegedly issuing roadworthy certificates fraudulently.

The road traffic management corporation says the group is now facing charges of fraud and corruption.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said: “Our investigations indicate that they’ve been using an ID of a 60-year-old man without his knowledge or permission to generate scores of roadworthy certificates.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate Court on Wednesday.