3 arrested in Khayelitsha for possession of explosives, stolen vehicles

The trio was nabbed during a police operation on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three suspects in Khayelitsha found in possession of explosives.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said that two stolen vehicles were also found on scene.

“The members searched the house and at the back of the front door they found a cooler bag, containing six explosive (AEL) liquid sticks, four green detonators and two silicone tubes containing explosives, a silicone gun, and a cellular telephone which they cannot account for and dagga.”

The suspects were expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates court soon.