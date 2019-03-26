Popular Topics
3 arrested in Khayelitsha for possession of explosives, stolen vehicles

The trio was nabbed during a police operation on Monday.

Police arrested three suspects in Khayelitsha on 25 March 2019 found in possession of explosives and stolen vehicles. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Police arrested three suspects in Khayelitsha on 25 March 2019 found in possession of explosives and stolen vehicles. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three suspects in Khayelitsha found in possession of explosives.

The trio was nabbed during a police operation on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said that two stolen vehicles were also found on scene.

“The members searched the house and at the back of the front door they found a cooler bag, containing six explosive (AEL) liquid sticks, four green detonators and two silicone tubes containing explosives, a silicone gun, and a cellular telephone which they cannot account for and dagga.”

The suspects were expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates court soon.

