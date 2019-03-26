3 arrested in Khayelitsha for possession of explosives, stolen vehicles
The trio was nabbed during a police operation on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three suspects in Khayelitsha found in possession of explosives.
The trio was nabbed during a police operation on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said that two stolen vehicles were also found on scene.
“The members searched the house and at the back of the front door they found a cooler bag, containing six explosive (AEL) liquid sticks, four green detonators and two silicone tubes containing explosives, a silicone gun, and a cellular telephone which they cannot account for and dagga.”
The suspects were expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates court soon.
#sapsWC #PartnershipPolicing led to the arrest of three suspects for the possession of explosives, two stolen motor vehicles, stolen property in Khayelitsha yesterday, 25/03. NP https://t.co/WSlU9hnNYw pic.twitter.com/jb4T5nmN4M— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 26, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma pleads not guilty to culpable homicide charge
-
Former Bosasa auditor: I didn't tell Agrizzi, Watson to sign fraudulent invoices
-
Older Porsche 911s susceptible to aquaplaning, Duduzane Zuma's defence says
-
Court declares PIC compliance notice to recover R4.3bn from Ayo unlawful
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
State withdraws one culpable homicide charge against Duduzane Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.