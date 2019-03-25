Zondo to 'reach out' to FS govt after Mxolisi Dukwana's testimony delayed
Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana said he was promised R2 million per month for agreeing to put the Guptas in charge of a construction project.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana did not testify at the state capture inquiry on Monday due to difficulties obtaining information from the provincial government.
Dukwana is expected to outline how African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule allegedly took him to the Gupta's Saxonworld compound under false pretenses.
The former MEC said he was promised R2 million per month for agreeing to put the Guptas in charge of a construction project.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the commission will reach out to the Free State government.
“I’m surprised that there is still information that he has not obtained from the provincial government which he wants for the purpose of assisting the commission and that this is the case for about six months after the request was made.”
The commission will resume on Tuesday with evidence related to Bosasa.
The disgraced company’s former COO Angelo Agrizzi is set to return to the stand along with former auditor Peet Venter.
