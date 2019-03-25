Popular Topics
YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies

A Bloomberg report said, citing sources, that the platform has stopped accepting new pitches for high-budget scripted shows and that it had canceled high end dramas and comedies.

FILE: YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. Picture: AFP
FILE: YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

BENGALURU - YouTube has denied that it is cancelling high-end dramas and comedies on its paid service platform, refuting the claims made in a report earlier on Sunday.

A Bloomberg report said, citing sources, that the platform has stopped accepting new pitches for high-budget scripted shows and that it had canceled high-end dramas and comedies.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google, has several high-end dramas and comedies currently in production and will soon reveal new and returning series, a YouTube representative told Reuters late on Sunday in an emailed statement.

The platform also denied that its head of original productions Susanne Daniels and a former MTV executive hired by YouTube in 2015, is looking to move on from her position.

“While it’s strangely flattering to be the topic of Hollywood gossip, please know I am committed to YouTube and can’t wait to unveil our robust slate of new and returning originals,” Daniels was quoted as saying in the statement.

