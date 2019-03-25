Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debt
This means the allocation announced on Sunday is specifically for students who were funded under the previous NSFAS scheme before improved funding started last year.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 52,500 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students currently studying will benefit from R967 million from the Department of Higher Education and Training to settle their historic debt.
This comes after years of student protests about poor and "missing middle" youths being kicked out of universities because they couldn't settle their debt.
Minister Naledi Pandor spoke to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies about the allocation to money to settle student’s historic debt.
"The government was not able to allocate full funding to students previously. The scheme would have a partial grant and families would have to make a contribution and many families who applied for NSFAS were poor so they couldn't meet that cost, which meant that students would borrow from the university."
