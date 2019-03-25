Popular Topics
Two EMS crews attacked, robbed in Khayelitsha

The armed assailants fled with cellphones, wallets, wedding rings, radios and money.

FILE: An ambulance. Picture: EWN
FILE: An ambulance. Picture: EWN
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Western Cape Health Department's Metro Emergency Medical Services are reeling following two attacks on ambulance crews over the past few days.

On Wednesday, paramedics were held at gunpoint while responding to a call in Khayelitsha.

On Saturday night, two paramedics came under attack in the same community.

The armed assailants fled with cellphones, wallets, wedding rings, radios and money.

Head of Emergency Medical Services in the Western Cape Shaheem De Vries: "One female crew member managed to run into one of the homes within the community. Unfortunately, her partner was alone with the attackers. The attack was quite brutal as they assaulted him physically - held a gun in his mouth and robbed him of his wallet and cellphone."

