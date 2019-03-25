Two children wounded in Bonteheuwel shooting

It is believed that an armed man stormed a house in Syringa Street on Sunday and fired multiple shots, wounding a man in the legs.

CAPE TOWN - Two children have been shot and wounded in a shooting in Bontehewel.

A 5-year-old boy sustained a bullet wound to his back while an 8-year-old girl suffered a flesh wound.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this stage.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie: "The gunman opened fire on adult male and then also shooting a 5-year-old boy as well as a young girl. It is completely unacceptable and I am utterly disgusted. I am begging for information on who the shooter is, someone must know."