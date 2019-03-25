TUT to resume classes after 2-week halt to academic programme

Students had brought operations to a standstill, demanding meal allowances and accommodation.

JOHANNESBURG - More than two weeks after Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) campuses were forced to shut down due to protests, the institution’s academic programme is expected to resume on Monday morning.

All nine campuses were closed when the protests turned violent.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “The university will go out of its way to make use of the available time until the end of the semester to ensure that students are not disadvantaged by the current situation. A new academic calendar and plan will be published on our website on Wednesday.”