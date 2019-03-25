TUT to heighten security, resume classes after student protests

All nine campuses were shut down over three weeks ago after protests turned violent.

JOHANNESBURG - After weeks of unrest classes are set to resume at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Monday amid heightened security.

All nine campuses were shut down over three weeks ago after protests turned violent.

Students were demanding meal allowances and accommodation.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “Exams have been moved and will now start on 3 June and will end on 21 June and Predicate Day will be on 27 May but all the information is available on our website. The situation is still being monitored on all campuses.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)