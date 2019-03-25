TUT to heighten security, resume classes after student protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

TUT to heighten security, resume classes after student protests

All nine campuses were shut down over three weeks ago after protests turned violent.

FILE: The entrance to the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
FILE: The entrance to the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - After weeks of unrest classes are set to resume at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Monday amid heightened security.

All nine campuses were shut down over three weeks ago after protests turned violent.

Students were demanding meal allowances and accommodation.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “Exams have been moved and will now start on 3 June and will end on 21 June and Predicate Day will be on 27 May but all the information is available on our website. The situation is still being monitored on all campuses.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA