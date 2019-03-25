Popular Topics
Turning around transport system central to new political party's manifesto

The Alliance for Transformation for All launched its 2019 election manifesto in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Members of the Alliance for Transformation for All (ATA). Picture: @ATAPeopleGovern/Twitter
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Newly-formed political party, the Alliance for Transformation for All (ATA), claims to have a high number of supporters especially in the taxi industry.

The party launched its 2019 election manifesto in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Some of the key issues in the manifesto included the upgrading of road infrastructure in rural areas and townships and giving traditional leaders the same pay as ward councillors.

ATA spokesperson Nick Zinja said: “Central to our manifesto is to turn around the transport system in this country, to have taxi commuters subsidised by national government because the buses, as well as the trains, are getting a subsidy.”

Zinja claimed the party, which is contesting in seven provinces in the general elections, has a growing support base.

“At all our towns where we are operational and ranks, we are advantaged and we have got constituencies.”

