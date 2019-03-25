-
Sir Lowry’s Pass Village protest flares up, N2 closed
Protest action continues with residents barricading the roads with burning tyres and rubble.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town law enforcement officers are still monitoring the situation in Sir Lowry's Pass Village as protest action continues with residents barricading the roads with burning tyres and rubble.
Sir Lowry's Pass is currently closed at the N2.
Housing is a key issue for the demonstrators.
Last week, the ward councillor for Sir Lowry's Pass Village Stuart Pringle said that he was meeting with the Mayco member for housing around the issues of the community.
The City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman said: "We’ve got tyres burning and rubble on the road. Sir Lowry’s Road is currently closed at the N2."
Timeline
-
Ottery residents demand housing protest be taken seriously by City of CTone day ago
-
Tensions flare in Ottery, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village due to community protestsone day ago
-
Service delivery protests pose security threat to elections, says SAPS6 days ago
-
Metrorail crackdown on crime: 2 cable thieves get jail time14 days ago
