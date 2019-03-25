Sindiso Magaqa murder: Charges against Mayor Ndobe, co-accused withdrawn

Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe and his co-accused were arrested last week in connection with the 2017 murder of ANCYL's Sindiso Magaqa.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder charges against Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe and one of his co-accused have been provisionally withdrawn.

Ndobe and his co-accused were arrested last week in connection with the 2017 murder of former African National Congress Youth League general-secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

The pair appeared in court on Monday.

ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: “They arrived at court and the prosecutor indicated that they don’t have enough evidence to continue with the case. Therefore, they’re requesting that the case be withdrawn.”