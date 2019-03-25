'Sigh of relief': TUT says no disruptions after reopening of 9 campuses

TUT management said measures have been put in place to ensure all qualifying students are accommodated and receive meal allowances.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says the reopening of all its nine campuses has so far gone smoothly.

Classes resumed on Monday for the first time in more than two weeks. All nine campuses were shut down over three weeks ago after protests turned violent.

The university’s spokesperson Willa De Ruyter said: “There was incident at the Arcadia campus. The campus rector and the director of student financial aid assisted in resolving the issue. There is now a process in place, where we are uploading their information and their allowances should be paid shortly.”

