'Sigh of relief': TUT says no disruptions after reopening of 9 campuses

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

'Sigh of relief': TUT says no disruptions after reopening of 9 campuses

TUT management said measures have been put in place to ensure all qualifying students are accommodated and receive meal allowances.

A group of students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus are demanding an end to financial exclusion, the immediate implementation of free education and the insourcing of services on 8 March 2016. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
A group of students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus are demanding an end to financial exclusion, the immediate implementation of free education and the insourcing of services on 8 March 2016. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says the reopening of all its nine campuses has so far gone smoothly.

Classes resumed on Monday for the first time in more than two weeks. All nine campuses were shut down over three weeks ago after protests turned violent.

TUT management said measures have been put in place to ensure all qualifying students are accommodated and receive meal allowances.

The university’s spokesperson Willa De Ruyter said: “There was incident at the Arcadia campus. The campus rector and the director of student financial aid assisted in resolving the issue. There is now a process in place, where we are uploading their information and their allowances should be paid shortly.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA