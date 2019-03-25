Sars management to meet with workers’ unions in bid to avert strike

The planned industrial action is scheduled to kick in on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Service (Sars) management will on Monday be meeting with workers’ unions, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the Public Servants Association of South Africa, in an attempt to avert a strike by employees.

The planned industrial action is scheduled to kick in on Thursday.

Employees have issued Sars with a notice to strike in the next seven days should proposed salary hikes and other demands not be met.

Workers are demanding an 11.4% salary increase.

Employee relations executive at Sars Takalani Musekwa said they are confident that a resolution will be reached this week.

"Organised labour did serve us with a notice to strike on Wednesday. They are required to give us a seven-day notice, so that means if we can’t find each other in the next seven day they will go on strike from 28 March. However, we are having meetings on Monday and Tuesday."