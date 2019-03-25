Sars management to meet with workers’ unions in bid to avert strike

-
Sars management to meet with workers’ unions in bid to avert strikeBusiness
-
NCID: Food, water-borne diseases remain greatest risk in wake of Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Authorities raise concerns over increase in commuter attacksLocal
-
Two EMS crews attacked, robbed in KhayelitshaLocal
-
Former Sars officials to appear before Mkhwebane over Ivan Pillay payoutPolitics
-
2 ANC KZN mayors linked to political killings to appear in courtPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Sars management to meet with workers’ unions in bid to avert strikeBusiness
-
NCID: Food, water-borne diseases remain greatest risk in wake of Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Authorities raise concerns over increase in commuter attacksLocal
-
Two EMS crews attacked, robbed in KhayelitshaLocal
-
Former Sars officials to appear before Mkhwebane over Ivan Pillay payoutPolitics
-
2 ANC KZN mayors linked to political killings to appear in courtPolitics
Popular Topics
-
2 ANC KZN mayors linked to political killings to appear in courtPolitics
-
Turning around transport system central to new political party's manifestoPolitics
-
Police probing attack on ANC members campaigning in KwaDukuzaPolitics
-
New party Alliance for Transformation for All focuses on transport systemPolitics
-
ANC ‘establishes a presence’ at Midrand shisanyamaPolitics
-
Pair injured in ANC, IFP clashes in KZN while Bheki Cele campaignsPolitics
-
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Sars management to meet with workers’ unions in bid to avert strikeBusiness
-
Rand slides as global recession fears hit emerging marketsBusiness
-
Eskom system improving as Moz power lines restored, diesel reserves replenishedBusiness
-
Load shedding sees retailers score on generator salesBusiness
-
Eskom not expecting to implement load shedding this weekBusiness
-
APC slams Eskom over load sheddingBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Harry and Meghan's home renovations delayedLifestyle
-
Katie Holmes meets 'incredible women' in a Greece refugee campLifestyle
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concertLifestyle
-
Diana Ross defends Michael JacksonLifestyle
-
TB survivors want to use experiences to change how hospitals deal with diseaseLocal
-
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has diedLocal
-
JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concertLocal
-
Barbra Streisand clarifies Michael Jackson commentsLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 23 March 2019Local
-
Siyaya e-Egypt! Tau double sends Bafana to AfconSport
-
Federer fights back to beat Albot in MiamiSport
-
Passionate Klopp gets straight to the point, says Van DijkSport
-
Serena withdraws from Miami Open with knee injurySport
-
World number one Osaka stunned by Hsieh in MiamiSport
-
Mourinho targets June return to club managementSport
Popular Topics
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
Sars management to meet with workers’ unions in bid to avert strike
The planned industrial action is scheduled to kick in on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Service (Sars) management will on Monday be meeting with workers’ unions, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the Public Servants Association of South Africa, in an attempt to avert a strike by employees.
The planned industrial action is scheduled to kick in on Thursday.
Employees have issued Sars with a notice to strike in the next seven days should proposed salary hikes and other demands not be met.
Workers are demanding an 11.4% salary increase.
Employee relations executive at Sars Takalani Musekwa said they are confident that a resolution will be reached this week.
"Organised labour did serve us with a notice to strike on Wednesday. They are required to give us a seven-day notice, so that means if we can’t find each other in the next seven day they will go on strike from 28 March. However, we are having meetings on Monday and Tuesday."
Timeline
-
Former Sars officials to appear before Mkhwebane over Ivan Pillay payout54 minutes ago
-
Sars to resume talks with trade unions ahead of planned wage strikeone day ago
-
Sars employees issue notice to strike if salary hike demand not metone day ago
-
NPA, Hawks covered up for the wrong people, Treasury’s Momoniat tells MPs5 days ago
Popular in Business
-
Eskom not expecting to implement load shedding this week4 hours ago
-
Eskom system improving as Moz power lines restored, diesel reserves replenished2 hours ago
-
Load shedding sees retailers score on generator sales3 hours ago
-
Rand slides as global recession fears hit emerging marketsone hour ago
-
APC slams Eskom over load shedding19 hours ago
-
AgriSA working towards introducing more solar-run farmsone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.