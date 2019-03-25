Ramaphosa owes South Africans an explanation on Eskom crisis - DA
Eskom has been struggling to keep the lights on as it battles a R420 billion debt burden, capacity issues and serious allegations of corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - With South Africans still in the dark on the country's energy supply, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to provide concrete evidence on what his government has done to avert a total grid collapse.
The DA has called for the urgent reconvening of Parliament to deal with the crisis.
The party has also announced it's gearing up for a national day of action on Friday ahead of the latest electricity tariff hike which kicks in next week of over 9% comes into effect.
The DA's Mmusi Maimane has called on Ramaphosa to explain to South Africans what action he took when he became aware of the electricity crisis.
Maimane said some officials claim they've been instructed to keep the lights on until after South Africans go to the polls.
The DA leader said Parliament must make urgent recommendations and deal with what he calls "the potential imminent grid collapse" facing the country.
