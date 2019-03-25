Popular Topics
Go

Protests in Ottery heat up after shacks demolished

A group of people are protesting after shacks they'd illegally erected were demolished.

A group of people took to the streets in Ottery, Cape Town, on 25 March 2019 to protest after their shacks, which were illegally erected, were demolished. Picture: Zain Johnson/EWN.
A group of people took to the streets in Ottery, Cape Town, on 25 March 2019 to protest after their shacks, which were illegally erected, were demolished. Picture: Zain Johnson/EWN.
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers have been deployed to Ottery to deal with a protest.

A group of people are protesting after shacks they'd illegally erected were demolished.

Meanwhile, police are also on the scene of a demonstration believed to be over housing in Sir Lowry's Pass Village.

Cape Town traffic service's Richard Coleman said: "Roads are closed and they are affecting the N2, due to the tyres and rubble."

