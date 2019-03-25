Prince: Ottis Gibson has not seen Kyle Verreynne play

In the 4-Day Franchise series this season, Kyle Verreynne averaged 44.84 and boasts a healthy career First-Class average of 49.65.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Cobras head coach Ashwell Prince has reiterated his belief that wicket keeper Kyle Verreynne should be playing international cricket and suggested he is ready for Test cricket.

Verreynne got some national attention cameos in the inaugural Mzansi Super League, he continued his good 2018/2019 season in the Momentum One-Day Cup, where he occupies third place in terms of total runs scored, averaging an impressive 64.66.

Prince said the 21-year-old keeper is a driven individual and questioned whether the Proteas head coach has seen the youngster in action.

“He's a very competitive and very motivated guy and I'd say playing for the Proteas is very high up on his agenda. Obviously, he's still young and there's a lot of time ahead. I don't think Ottis Gibson's has ever seen Kyle Verreyne play any game of cricket, so that is what goes on in our cricket. It is out of our control, unfortunately.”

It is no secret the Proteas batsmen have struggled for runs and consistency in Test cricket for some time and Prince believes incumbent wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock should be pushed higher up the order.

"If I had any influence on the international team, the way they (Proteas) batted this year in Test match cricket, I'd move Quinton to number four and take the gloves off and give it to Kyle. That's how much I back him.

"I'm saying the way they batted in Test match cricket this year, Quinny being on not out or having to smack with the tail towards the end, he is wasted (at number 7). He's probably South Africa's best batsmen at the moment. So, I would do that, make Quinton the number four and give Kyle the gloves. That's how good I think he is and I think he’d make hundreds at number 7 as well."