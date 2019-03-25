Police probing attack on ANC members campaigning in KwaDukuza
Police Minister Bheki Cele was in the area when the incident took place on Sunday, but his office said that neither he nor his security detail came under attack.
PRETORIA - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the circumstances which led to the injury of two African National Congress (ANC) members who were campaigning in the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) stronghold of Lindelani in KwaDukuza, north of Durban.
Cele’s office said that ANC members who had earlier broken off in their own group were campaigning door-to-door when they allegedly came under attack from IFP members.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele could not confirm a political motivation for the attack but said the matter was under investigation.
“A group from the political party was conducting door-to-door campaigning in the Lindelani area when they were allegedly attacked by unknown suspects who attempted to rob them of their valuables. While they were running away, two of them were injured and they were taken to hospital for treatment.”
Cele’s office said that the minister was not harmed and continued campaigning the rest of the day.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
