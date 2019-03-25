Parliament must urgently reconvene to prevent national grid collapse - DA
Eskom has been grappling to keep the lights on with rotational power cuts being implemented in recent weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Parliament to urgently reconvene and come up with measures to address the current electricity crisis.
Load shedding was stopped on Sunday but remains a high risk depending on capacity.
The DA has announced a national day of action for Friday, as the price of electricity increases by just over 9.4%.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Parliament needs to come up with a national plan to avert a national blackout.
“We must deliberate and resolve to implement solutions to prevent the potentially imminent threat of our national grid collapse.”
Maimane said officials and ministers must also be held to account before a parliamentary committee.
“They must summon all the officials and ministers to account for the current crisis and provide evidence for actions previously taken to prevent this particular situation.”
The DA said it will take to the streets on Friday against the crisis and also the 9% increase tariff that will be coming to effect on 1 April.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
