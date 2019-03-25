NUM: Ramaphosa didn't say Eskom won't be able to pay salaries next month

'City Press' on Sunday quoted anonymous sources in the union as saying that the cash-strapped power utility was battling to find money to pay staff amid a massive energy shortage.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has denied reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa told the labour organisation that Eskom won't be able to pay salaries next month.

Last week, NUM met with Ramaphosa, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to discuss ways to rescue the parastatal.

The embattled utility has been marred by controversies over the past couple of years, battling capacity issues amid serious allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Government has given Eskom a R69 billion bailout while it struggles to pay off its R430 billion debt.

While he dismissed the reports, NUM president Joseph Montisetse did concede that Ramaphosa informed the union of government's decision to borrow money from the China Development Bank.

"The situation at Eskom is so severe that the government has to go out of its way to go and borrow money from the Chinese government to make sure that the salaries of workers are being paid throughout. That is what the president said to us."