NSFAS: Allocation of R967m to settle historic debt a progressive move

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has described the allocation of R967 million to settle historic debt as progressive.

The money has been set aside by the Higher Education Department and comes after years of student protests about poor and "missing middle" youths being kicked out of universities because they couldn't settle their debt.

The allocation announced at the weekend is specifically for students who were funded under the previous NSFAS scheme, before improved funding started last year.

The students have not been able to pay back the money after being required to settle their accounts through their own funding.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen says this will go a long way in assisting students to continue with their studies.

"NSFAS is very pleased to be able to assist with the implementation thereof. It should be noted that the funds will eventually flow and NSFAS has already started working hard with institutions to identify those students and that list of students will be made available to institutions."