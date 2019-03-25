NSFAS: Allocation of R967m to settle historic debt a progressive move
The money has been set aside by the Higher Education Department and comes after years of student protests about poor and 'missing middle' youths being kicked out of universities because they couldn't settle their debt.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has described the allocation of R967 million to settle historic debt as progressive.
The money has been set aside by the Higher Education Department and comes after years of student protests about poor and "missing middle" youths being kicked out of universities because they couldn't settle their debt.
The allocation announced at the weekend is specifically for students who were funded under the previous NSFAS scheme, before improved funding started last year.
The students have not been able to pay back the money after being required to settle their accounts through their own funding.
NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen says this will go a long way in assisting students to continue with their studies.
"NSFAS is very pleased to be able to assist with the implementation thereof. It should be noted that the funds will eventually flow and NSFAS has already started working hard with institutions to identify those students and that list of students will be made available to institutions."
Popular in Local
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Eskom not expecting to implement load shedding this week
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheen concert
-
Delft family living in fear after father killed at birthday party
-
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has died
-
Siyaya e-Egypt! Tau double sends Bafana to Afcon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.