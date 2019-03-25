Netanyahu cuts short Washington trip amid Gaza tension
Tensions have risen dramatically since a rocket fired on Monday morning from Gaza destroyed a house in central Israel, leaving seven people wounded.
ISRAEL - The Israeli army is preparing to call up thousands of reserve soldiers and has already sent two brigades to its border with Gaza.
It comes as military factions inside the Strip threaten they will respond harshly to any Israeli attacks.
The Israeli army has ordered all agricultural works in areas near the Gaza border to be suspended immediately, and it closed off all the areas and roads around Israel's border fence with Gaza.
Several Israeli army reserve units have been told they may be called up in the coming hours.
This is the first time in years that the Israel Defence Forces is taking such a step and it may indicate that Israel is gearing up for a ground incursion into Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is cutting short a visit to Washington.
It comes as American President Donald Trump is expected to sign a decree recognising Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights.
This too is likely to escalate tensions as the move is not recognised by international law and many in the international community.
