Go

13 Bills, including Carbon Tax, NCOP members are considering this week

The legislation includes the Carbon Tax Bill as well as the Public Investment Corporation Bill.

FILE: Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Members of Parliament might be away on recess, but their National Council of Provinces (NCOP) counterparts will this week consider 13 pieces of legislation for adoption.

The legislation includes the Carbon Tax Bill, as well as the Public Investment Corporation Bill.

The National Assembly last week met for the last time, leaving it to the NCOP to finalise Parliament’s business before the elections.

The NCOP, which represents the country’s provinces, will have its hands full this week.

Its members will have to adopt various bills, which will then go to the president to be signed into law.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “The National Assembly rose and the NCOP will rise a week later on 28 March. Both houses will continue to be competent to conduct their businesses.”

The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Bill, which aims to strengthen accountability and transparency in the PIC, is currently at the centre of a commission of inquiry.

While the Carbon Tax Bill will make into law a mechanism that puts a price on carbon emissions in South Africa.

Below is a list of the Bills being considered:

  1. Division of Revenue Bill

  2. Carbon Tax Bill

  3. Customs and Excise Amendment Bill

  4. Public Investment Corporation Amendment Bill

  5. Financial Matters Amendment Bill

  6. Public Audit Excess Fee Bill

  7. National Land Transport Amendment Bill

  8. National Gambling Amendment Bill

  9. Copyright Amendment Bill

  10. Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill

  11. Foreign Service Bill

  12. Property Practitioners Bill

  13. Electronic Deeds Registration Systems Bill

