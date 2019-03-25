Mkhwebane, former Sars officials meet over Gordhan's approval of Pillay payout
The advocate called for the meeting to interview them about Minister Pravin Gordhan's approval of Ivan Pillay's early retirement.
PRETORIA - Four former South African Revenue Services (Sars) officials have concluded their meeting with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, but the details of the discussions have not been disclosed.
The advocate called for the meeting to interview them about Minister Pravin Gordhan's approval of Ivan Pillay's early retirement.
Pillay and Gordhan were charged with fraud and corruption in 2016 related to the pension payout but the charges were later withdrawn when evidence revealed no wrong-doing.
The Public Protector’s Oupa Segalwe declined to comment on the nature of the meetings, saying only that they relate to an ongoing investigation which they don’t want to jeopardise.
The officials called to be interviewed are Pillay, former commissioner Oupa Magashula, Sars head of legal Vlok Symington and Minee Hendricks, who was Gordhan’s personal assistant at the Revenue Service.
Former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams withdrew criminal charges related to the pension payout against Gordhan and Pillay in October 2016 found there was no case to prosecute.
The following month, a complaint was filed with the Public Protector where it was alleged that the approval of Pillay’s early retirement amounted to maladministration, as well as dishonest and improper conduct by Gordhan in dealing with public funds.
Gordhan was subpoenaed to the Public Protectors’ office in November last year.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into building
-
Eskom price hike to cost SA 90,000 mining jobs - mines council
-
DA on Eskom crisis: IPPs must be allowed to sell power to the grid immediately
-
There's light! For now, at least, with Eskom
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.