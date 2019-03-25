Schussler warns of domino effect over gold, platinum mine job losses

Economist Mike Schussler said it’s not only employees who stand to lose their jobs, but other industry players will also be affected.

JOHANNESBURG - While South African gold and platinum mines have been warned of massive job losses due Eskom tariff hikes, there are concerns this could have a bigger impact on the industry as a whole.

Economist Mike Schussler said it’s not only employees who stand to lose their jobs, but other industry players would also be affected.

The Minerals Council South Africa on Monday warned that Eskom’s recent tariff hikes could lead to mines shedding around 90,000 jobs in the next three years.

Schussler said this would have a domino effect.

"The problem is mining and agriculture are primary industries and when they lose jobs it has a knock on effect into the supply chain that they use and that would be factories."

The DA has announced a National Day of Action this Friday against the latest electricity tariff hike which comes into effect from next week.

The party has also written to Speaker Baleka Mbete calling for an urgent reconvening of parliament to deal with South Africa's energy crisis.