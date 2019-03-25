Princess Irene, wife of Mangosuthu Buthelezi, dies
In a statement, the party said she passed away on Monday morning in Kwaphindangene in KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has confirmed Irene Buthelezi, the wife of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died.
In a statement, the party said she passed away on Monday morning in Kwaphindangene, in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Buthelezi family has asked for privacy, as they arrange her funeral. The family has thanked friends and supporters for their condolences and prayers.
My deepest condolences to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his family for the loss of his wife, Irene. May her soul Rest In Peace.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) March 25, 2019
Statement by the Buthelezi Family on the passing of Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi (nee Mzila) the beloved wife of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. pic.twitter.com/xmpOaZ0IEs— Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP MP🇿🇦 (@MkhulekoHlengwa) March 25, 2019
EFF Sends Condolences To The Buthelezis On The Passing Of Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi pic.twitter.com/WoiFoerOQG— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 25, 2019
May Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi Rest In Peace condolences to the Buthelezi family Sokwalisa @IFPinParliament @MkhulekoHlengwa pic.twitter.com/HA6uBTAXDO— simphiwe Sibeko (@Ziya01mp) March 25, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into building
-
NUM: Ramaphosa didn't say Eskom won't be able to pay salaries next month
-
DA on Eskom crisis: IPPs must be allowed to sell power to the grid immediately
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networks
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.