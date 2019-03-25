Princess Irene, wife of Mangosuthu Buthelezi, dies

In a statement, the party said she passed away on Monday morning in Kwaphindangene in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has confirmed Irene Buthelezi, the wife of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died.

In a statement, the party said she passed away on Monday morning in Kwaphindangene, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Buthelezi family has asked for privacy, as they arrange her funeral. The family has thanked friends and supporters for their condolences and prayers.

My deepest condolences to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his family for the loss of his wife, Irene. May her soul Rest In Peace. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) March 25, 2019

Statement by the Buthelezi Family on the passing of Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi (nee Mzila) the beloved wife of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. pic.twitter.com/xmpOaZ0IEs — Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP MP🇿🇦 (@MkhulekoHlengwa) March 25, 2019

EFF Sends Condolences To The Buthelezis On The Passing Of Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi pic.twitter.com/WoiFoerOQG — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 25, 2019