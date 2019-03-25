Load shedding sees retailers score on generator sales

Retailers such as Makro and Builders Warehouse say that their generator stock is completely depleted.

CAPE TOWN - While load shedding has left South Africans in the dark, it has had a positive effect on major retailers in South Africa.

Pick 'n Pay's Janine Caradonna says they still have stock but are working closely with suppliers to get more generators, which will arrive in the coming days.

They've also seen more customers purchasing batteries, emergency lamps and gas cooker tops to help them through the tough period.

A Makro representative at the Ottery branch says they sold 40 units in the space of three days, and that even their warehouse has no stock. Their head office is in the process of ordering more.

Their generators range from R5,000 to R60,000.

Mary-Anne Brand from Cape Gate's Builders Warehouse: "In the last week we haven't any stock but since the load shedding started, I think we only had about 10 generators and that was sold out. We order more because the supplier doesn't have stock."