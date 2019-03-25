Popular Topics
Go

KZN woman falls to her death trying to escape protesters

It is understood the she tried to escape the violence from demonstrators by climbing onto a perspex roof, which collapsed.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal woman has fallen to her death while trying to run away from protesters in Durban.

It is understood that she tried to escape the violence from demonstrators by climbing onto a perspex roof, which collapsed.

Authorities say that she fell three meters to the ground level, while two other people sustained serious injuries.

Rescue Care's Ceron Meadows: "It looked like a see-through ceiling. We have no idea how they got onto the roof but they were that desperate to get away from the protesters that that's where they landed up. I think there were too many people running on the roof that she hit a weak point and came through."

