KZN woman falls to her death trying to escape protesters

-
NUM: Ramaphosa didn't say Eskom won't be able to pay salaries next monthBusiness
-
KZN woman falls to her death trying to escape protestersLocal
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into buildingAfrica
-
TUT to heighten security, resume classes after student protestsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: PIC exec returns to inquiry with more revelationsBusiness
-
Sars management to meet with workers’ unions in bid to avert strikeBusiness
Popular Topics
-
NUM: Ramaphosa didn't say Eskom won't be able to pay salaries next monthBusiness
-
KZN woman falls to her death trying to escape protestersLocal
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into buildingAfrica
-
TUT to heighten security, resume classes after student protestsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: PIC exec returns to inquiry with more revelationsBusiness
-
Sars management to meet with workers’ unions in bid to avert strikeBusiness
Popular Topics
-
2 ANC KZN mayors linked to political killings to appear in courtPolitics
-
Turning around transport system central to new political party's manifestoPolitics
-
Police probing attack on ANC members campaigning in KwaDukuzaPolitics
-
New party Alliance for Transformation for All focuses on transport systemPolitics
-
ANC ‘establishes a presence’ at Midrand shisanyamaPolitics
-
Pair injured in ANC, IFP clashes in KZN while Bheki Cele campaignsPolitics
-
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: PIC exec returns to inquiry with more revelationsBusiness
-
Sars management to meet with workers’ unions in bid to avert strikeBusiness
-
Rand slides as global recession fears hit emerging marketsBusiness
-
Eskom system improving as Moz power lines restored, diesel reserves replenishedBusiness
-
Load shedding sees retailers score on generator salesBusiness
-
Eskom not expecting to implement load shedding this weekBusiness
Popular Topics
-
YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comediesLifestyle
-
Harry and Meghan's home renovations delayedLifestyle
-
Katie Holmes meets 'incredible women' in a Greece refugee campLifestyle
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concertLifestyle
-
Diana Ross defends Michael JacksonLifestyle
-
TB survivors want to use experiences to change how hospitals deal with diseaseLocal
-
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has diedLocal
-
JMPD says no major incidents at FNB Stadium after Ed Sheeran concertLocal
-
Barbra Streisand clarifies Michael Jackson commentsLifestyle
-
New-look Germany edge Dutch in Euro thriller as Croatia stumbleSport
-
Siyaya e-Egypt! Tau double sends Bafana to AfconSport
-
Federer fights back to beat Albot in MiamiSport
-
Passionate Klopp gets straight to the point, says Van DijkSport
-
Serena withdraws from Miami Open with knee injurySport
-
World number one Osaka stunned by Hsieh in MiamiSport
Popular Topics
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
The impact of load shedding at Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitalLocal
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
KZN woman falls to her death trying to escape protesters
It is understood the she tried to escape the violence from demonstrators by climbing onto a perspex roof, which collapsed.
JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal woman has fallen to her death while trying to run away from protesters in Durban.
It is understood that she tried to escape the violence from demonstrators by climbing onto a perspex roof, which collapsed.
Authorities say that she fell three meters to the ground level, while two other people sustained serious injuries.
Rescue Care's Ceron Meadows: "It looked like a see-through ceiling. We have no idea how they got onto the roof but they were that desperate to get away from the protesters that that's where they landed up. I think there were too many people running on the roof that she hit a weak point and came through."
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African5 hours ago
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into buildingone hour ago
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concert19 hours ago
-
Eskom not expecting to implement load shedding this week6 hours ago
-
Delft family living in fear after father killed at birthday party5 hours ago
-
Dept clarifies qualification criteria for NSFAS funding to settle historic debt3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.