Jordan Peele scares, and scores, again with new film 'Us'
'Us' pushed Disney's 'Captain Marvel' down to second place, at $35 million for the weekend, but that female-led blockbuster had little to complain about.
LOS ANGELES, United States - With his new film Us blasting to an estimated $70.3 million opening in North American theatres in one of the best launches ever for a horror film, director Jordan Peele has done it again.
Website BoxOfficeMojo called the film's three-day ticket sales "mind-blowing."
The Universal production, which stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss in the story of a family that encounters horrifying versions of themselves, had the second-best launch of the year, trailing only blockbuster Captain Marvel, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.
Peele had impressed Hollywood with his first production, Get Out, another horror film with heavy social commentary that won an Oscar as Best Original Screenplay and was the 10th most profitable film of 2017. The new film has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, rare praise for a horror flick.
Us pushed Disney's Captain Marvel down to second place, at $35 million for the weekend, but that female-led blockbuster had little to complain about. With Brie Larson starring as a former fighter pilot with superpowers, the film has taken in a combined $910 million at home and abroad.
In the third spot was Paramount's animation Wonder Park, at $9 million. The film, about an amusement park based on a young girl's imaginings, is voiced by Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick and John Oliver.
Fourth spot went to CBS/Lionsgate's teen drama Five Feet Apart, at $8.8 million. It stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as teens who fall in love but must keep their distance while being treated for cystic fibrosis.
And in fifth was How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, at $6.5 million. It tells the story of young Hiccup and his dragon Toothless on a quest for a dragon utopia. Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera and Cate Blanchett provide the voices.
Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:
A Madea Family Funeral ($4.5 million)
Gloria Bell ($1.8 million)
No Manches Frida 2 ($1.8 million)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part ($1.1 million)
Alita: Battle Angel ($1 million)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
SA defends Trevor Noah as Americans support canning of show
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concert
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
-
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper harness-free
-
Ozzy Osbourne expected early death
-
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.