'It doesn't discriminate': MSF campaign turns TB survivors into activists

CAPE TOWN - Tuberculosis (TB) survivors from different parts of South Africa are striving to beat the stigma around one of the world's deadliest infectious disease.

On Sunday was World TB Day, a day to create awareness around an illness that reportedly claims 4,500 lives every day.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said there were over 78,000 deaths as a result of TB in 2017.

A campaign by MSF has turned TB survivors into activists, from celebrities to ordinary citizens trying to make a difference.

Noludwe Mabadlela from Khayelitsha recently completed treatment for Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB.

Mabadlela decided to get involved in TB awareness campaigns in her community after experiencing ill-treatment by members of the community and even nurses.

"Whenever they were taking care of me, because I couldn't do anything, I was just in bed, you could see they were so afraid like I was something dirty. I think it's a long way to go, everyone needs to be educated about TB," she said.

Doctor Zolelwa Sifumba from East London also beat MDR TB several years ago.

Sifumba has been working on getting an important message across.

"TB doesn't discriminate, it doesn't care what race you are, what social circumstances you come from. It doesn't care about anything other than the fact that you breathe."