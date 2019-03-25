'It doesn't discriminate': MSF campaign turns TB survivors into activists
On Sunday was World TB Day, a day to create awareness around an illness that reportedly claims 4,500 lives every day.
CAPE TOWN - Tuberculosis (TB) survivors from different parts of South Africa are striving to beat the stigma around one of the world's deadliest infectious disease.
On Sunday was World TB Day, a day to create awareness around an illness that reportedly claims 4,500 lives every day.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said there were over 78,000 deaths as a result of TB in 2017.
A campaign by MSF has turned TB survivors into activists, from celebrities to ordinary citizens trying to make a difference.
Noludwe Mabadlela from Khayelitsha recently completed treatment for Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB.
Mabadlela decided to get involved in TB awareness campaigns in her community after experiencing ill-treatment by members of the community and even nurses.
"Whenever they were taking care of me, because I couldn't do anything, I was just in bed, you could see they were so afraid like I was something dirty. I think it's a long way to go, everyone needs to be educated about TB," she said.
Doctor Zolelwa Sifumba from East London also beat MDR TB several years ago.
Sifumba has been working on getting an important message across.
"TB doesn't discriminate, it doesn't care what race you are, what social circumstances you come from. It doesn't care about anything other than the fact that you breathe."
Popular in Local
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into building
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concert
-
Eskom not expecting to implement load shedding this week
-
Dept clarifies qualification criteria for NSFAS funding to settle historic debt
-
Delft family living in fear after father killed at birthday party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.