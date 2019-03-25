Group of ANC NW members threaten legal action over ‘altered’ elections list

The complainants say 40% of the names on the original list were tampered with while ANC guidelines only make provision for 10% of the contents to be altered.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is facing more controversy over its lists of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.

A group of ANC members from the North West has served the party with a lawyer's letter, giving it until Monday to correct what they say are "serious irregularities".

According to the letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, the six complainants want the party to reinstate the names of members who were allegedly removed from the list, among other issues.

The group said among the discrepancies they’ve picked up on is that a number of candidates who were not voted for at the North West provincial list conference appear on the finalised document.

The list was submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) over a week ago.

One of the complainants Priscilla Williams said 40% of the names on the original list were tampered with while ANC guidelines only make provision for 10% of the contents to be altered.

“These people are their proxy and those that are manipulating this list are not sure if we can be proxy enough for them.”

Alleged changes to the ranking of candidates were also flagged.

In the lawyers letter, the group appeals to the ANC to correct the anomalies. They’ve threatened to approach the courts.

The IEC’s deputy electoral officer Masego Sheburi said should the courts order that the list be reviewed, the commission will abide by the decision.

“If there is an order by a competent court, the IEC will abide by that decision and give effect to the order.”

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete has told EWN that the party is handling the matter.