Former Sars officials to appear before Mkhwebane over Ivan Pillay payout

It's understood that then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan approved the retirement payout to Pillay after receiving a legal opinion confirming that it was lawful for him to do so.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has summoned four former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials to appear before her on Monday in connection with her investigation into the revenue service’s former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Mkhwebane’s probe would look into the early retirement payout made to Pillay.

Current Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was the Finance Minister at the time.

Pillay, former Sars commissioner Oupa Magashula, Sars legal head Vlok Symington and personal assistant to Gordhan, Minee Hendricks, were all due to appear before the public protector.

It's understood that Gordhan approved the retirement payout to Pillay after receiving a legal opinion confirming that it was lawful for him to do so.

Mkhwebane maintains that she is not being used in political infighting in the African National Congress (ANC).

This after former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams dropped charges against Gordhan, Pillay, and Magashula in relation to this retirement pay-out.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

