Former CT pastor handed 50-year jail term for rape, murder
Keith Bird has admitted to a series of rapes and two murders committed over a period of three years; he's entered in a plea bargain.
CAPE TOWN - A former Mitchells Plain pastor has been sentenced to 50 years imprisonment.
Bird has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murdering his ex-fiancé Aniesa Bardien in 2013.
He lured Bardien to a bushy area in Strandfontein, strangled her and then hit her over the head with a rock.
Her body was found buried in a shallow grave 10 days later.
He's also been slapped with 25 years in jail for killing 20-year-old Sharvonne Koense in that same year.
His sentence for several other counts of rape, sexual assault and crimen injuria will run concurrently with the punishment he's received for killing Koense.
The sentence for Bardien's murder has, however, been ordered not to run concurrently with the other sentences.
Therefore, the former pastor has effectively been handed a 50-year jail term.
