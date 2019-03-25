Eskom system improving as Moz power lines restored, diesel reserves replenished

The power utility says that it anticipates no load shedding this week due to the electricity system gradually improving.

JOHANNESBURG - Damaged power lines in Mozambique have been restored resulting in 900 megawatts becoming available to be used by Eskom.

Several pylons from the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric system were damaged by Cyclone Idai more than a week ago.

Mozambique contributes over 1,000 megawatts to the country's electricity grid.

Eskom has warned that the risk of load shedding remains as the system is still vulnerable.

The power utility says that it anticipates no load shedding this week due to the electricity system gradually improving.

Eskom has been implementing rotational power cuts for a few weeks now, citing a shortage of capacity.

For the first time in more than a week, the power utility kept the lights on Sunday.

In a statement, it says that several factors, including the improvement in plant performance, together with replenished diesel and water reserves, positively shifted system performance.