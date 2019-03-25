Ed Sheeran reveals he was bullied for his ginger hair
The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker - who is now married to Cherry Seaborn - beat the bullies by making music, and now doesn't mind the way he looks.
LONDON - Ed Sheeran was bullied "every day" at school for being ginger, having a stutter, and wearing glasses, but he's since learned to love his "quirky" looks.
The 28-year-old musician is now a chart-topping superstar, but he has revealed his "quirky" looks as a child made growing up difficult, as he was "instantly ripped into" by his classmates and "cried every day" throughout his school life.
He said: "I hated primary school with a passion; I cried every day. I'm ginger so I was instantly ripped into from the day I started school - ginger, had a stutter, and wore huge glasses ... just a bit odd."
The Castle on the Hill hitmaker - who is now married to Cherry Seaborn - beat the bullies by making music, and now doesn't mind the way he looks.
He added: "But then as I got older I kind of loved it, I've always kind of looked a bit quirky. I never had much luck with girls and stuff like that, it was always I kind of looked a bit weird."
On top of being bullied for his looks, Ed says he wasn't "cool" in school because he "couldn't play sport", and didn't realise his musical talent until he was older.
Speaking in an interview with DJ Nihal and rapper Dave for anti-racism campaign group Love Music Hate Racism, he said: "I got to high school, started playing guitar and joined a band. Music is one of those things that can give you confidence.
"You're suddenly like 'wow, I can actually do something well'. Before I picked up a guitar I did nothing.
"I went to a primary school that was quite sporty and I couldn't play sport. That was how you were cool - if you were good at football you were cool and I wasn't good at football.
"But then when I joined high school it was such a melting pot of all different things and I started playing the guitar and suddenly started fitting in."
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.