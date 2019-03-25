Delft family living in fear after father killed at birthday party
The father of four was gunned down in full sight of his children at his pre-birthday braai on Saturday night at about 10pm.
CAPE TOWN - The family of a Delft father who died trying to protect his loved ones say that they are grief-stricken and riddled with fear following his death.
The father of four was gunned down in full sight of his children at his pre-birthday braai on Saturday night at about 10pm.
Sunday was supposed to be his 44th birthday.
The family said that they've been receiving threats from alleged gangsters since January that they'd be killed one by one.
A relative, who did not want to be identified, said that they are in danger because one family member refused to join a gang.
She explains what happened: "They asked his son 'where's your dad?' He called his dad, who was in a happy mood because we were all invited for the braai. He came to see the guys and then they argued. Another guy came to help but when he saw the gun he backed down. The three guys came and then one shot him [the dad]."
The Delft Community Policing Forum's Soeraya Davids said that the family will be receiving trauma counselling, and that there's increased police visibility.
"The community is very heartbroken and they don't even want to come out of their houses - they're like hostages int heir own area. We first think about our kids because they can't defend themselves. I can't even sleep, I haven't slept for two nights."
Popular in Local
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Eskom not expecting to implement load shedding this week
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheen concert
-
Radio DJ veteran David Blood has died
-
Siyaya e-Egypt! Tau double sends Bafana to Afcon
-
NSFAS: Allocation of R967m to settle historic debt a progressive move
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.