Delft family living in fear after father killed at birthday party

CAPE TOWN - The family of a Delft father who died trying to protect his loved ones say that they are grief-stricken and riddled with fear following his death.

The father of four was gunned down in full sight of his children at his pre-birthday braai on Saturday night at about 10pm.

Sunday was supposed to be his 44th birthday.

The family said that they've been receiving threats from alleged gangsters since January that they'd be killed one by one.

A relative, who did not want to be identified, said that they are in danger because one family member refused to join a gang.

She explains what happened: "They asked his son 'where's your dad?' He called his dad, who was in a happy mood because we were all invited for the braai. He came to see the guys and then they argued. Another guy came to help but when he saw the gun he backed down. The three guys came and then one shot him [the dad]."

The Delft Community Policing Forum's Soeraya Davids said that the family will be receiving trauma counselling, and that there's increased police visibility.

"The community is very heartbroken and they don't even want to come out of their houses - they're like hostages int heir own area. We first think about our kids because they can't defend themselves. I can't even sleep, I haven't slept for two nights."