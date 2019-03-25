DA to march against Eskom power crisis, higher tariffs on Friday

The party hosted a press briefing at Bruma in Johannesburg on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is gearing up to lead a march across the country this week in protest against the power crisis at Eskom and the looming electricity tariff hike.

#Eskom [WATCH] Maimane calling on President Ramaphosa to act urgently to address energy crisis facing the country in order to avert a possible blackout. TK pic.twitter.com/B4dqs5hv5O — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 25, 2019

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has decided to raise the cost of electricity by an average of 3.5% above inflation for the next three years.

The new increase will come into effect on Friday, the same day that the DA is planning to march against the move.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane said that he has written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete for Parliament to reconvene urgently and for an ad hoc committee to be established to look into the matter.

Maimane said that there was an urgent need to devise a plan that will work for all South Africans.

“Why are asking the people of this country, who are already saddled with high costs of living, to finance an entity that is failing, to a government that is without a plan. We demand action and we demand change, therefore we will be gathering together on Friday across the country.”