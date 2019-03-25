DA to march against Eskom power crisis, higher tariffs on Friday
The party hosted a press briefing at Bruma in Johannesburg on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is gearing up to lead a march across the country this week in protest against the power crisis at Eskom and the looming electricity tariff hike.
The party hosted a press briefing at Bruma in Johannesburg on Monday.
#Eskom [WATCH] Maimane calling on President Ramaphosa to act urgently to address energy crisis facing the country in order to avert a possible blackout. TK pic.twitter.com/B4dqs5hv5O— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 25, 2019
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has decided to raise the cost of electricity by an average of 3.5% above inflation for the next three years.
The new increase will come into effect on Friday, the same day that the DA is planning to march against the move.
Party leader Mmusi Maimane said that he has written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete for Parliament to reconvene urgently and for an ad hoc committee to be established to look into the matter.
Maimane said that there was an urgent need to devise a plan that will work for all South Africans.
“Why are asking the people of this country, who are already saddled with high costs of living, to finance an entity that is failing, to a government that is without a plan. We demand action and we demand change, therefore we will be gathering together on Friday across the country.”
Popular in Politics
-
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May elections
-
2 ANC KZN mayors linked to political killings to appear in court
-
Former Sars officials to appear before Mkhwebane over Ivan Pillay payout
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
-
ANC ‘establishes a presence’ at Midrand shisanyama
-
New party Alliance for Transformation for All focuses on transport system
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.