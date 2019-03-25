DA on Eskom crisis: IPPs must be allowed to sell power to the grid immediately

The DA’s petition is also demanding that Independent Power Producers feed power into the national power grid.

CAPE TOWN - With no load shedding planned for this week, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is steamrolling ahead with a petition to force the national government to implement emergency plans to fix Eskom.

The party launched its Keep the Lights On campaign.

The DA’s petition is also demanding that Independent Power Producers feed power into the national power grid. In its plan to save Eskom the DA said: "Independent Power Producers must be allowed to sell power to the grid immediately."

The DA has made the crisis at Eskom one of the central focuses of its election campaign.

The party’s Western Cape Premier candidate Alan Winde hoisted the party’s s latest election poster in the city centre.

He said: “If you have got this massive debt hanging on you and you don’t bring money in to cover the debt, then you’re in big trouble. I don’t want to see Eskom go away, I want to see Eskom survive.”

The DA is calling on government to instruct PetroSA to supply tax-free diesel to Eskom. It also wants municipalities to install power meters in an effort to better collect revenue.