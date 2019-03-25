DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisis

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisis

The DA has announced a national day of action for Friday, as the price of electricity increases by just over 9.4%.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Parliament to urgently reconvene and come up with measures to address the current electricity crisis.

The DA has announced a national day of action for Friday, as the price of electricity increases by just over 9.4%.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Parliament needs to come up with a national plan to avert a national blackout.

DA Shadow Minister for Public Enterprises Natasha Mazzone said: “We had a weak economy and Eskom’s crisis is adding a burden to the economy. It is clear that there are no clear plans to fix this mess at any levels of government, from the president to the Minister of Public Enterprise to people at Eskom.”

Listen to the audio below for more

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA