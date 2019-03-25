DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisis

The DA has announced a national day of action for Friday, as the price of electricity increases by just over 9.4%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Parliament to urgently reconvene and come up with measures to address the current electricity crisis.

The DA has announced a national day of action for Friday, as the price of electricity increases by just over 9.4%.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Parliament needs to come up with a national plan to avert a national blackout.

DA Shadow Minister for Public Enterprises Natasha Mazzone said: “We had a weak economy and Eskom’s crisis is adding a burden to the economy. It is clear that there are no clear plans to fix this mess at any levels of government, from the president to the Minister of Public Enterprise to people at Eskom.”

Listen to the audio below for more