CT law enforcement monitoring protest hot spots

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town law enforcement officers will monitor whether last week's protests in different parts of the city will spill into the new week.

At least nine people were arrested for public violence in Ottery, and at least four people arrested in Parkwood.

There had also been protests in Kleinmond, Malmesbury, and over the weekend in Du Noon.

Housing was a central issue in demonstrations in Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Ottery, and Parkwood.

A small group of protesters erected structures on an open piece of land in Ottery which is earmarked for a social housing project.

The City of Cape Town's safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said that law enforcement resources have been stretched thin.

“There’s also a substantial risk, you can’t have a small number of officers because over the last two days they have been discharging live rounds at our staff. And that means that we are in a particularly difficult situation because it is not desirable to engage in that kind of conflict with community members.”

Meanwhile, in Kleinmond, residents of Overhills informal settlement were demanding that the Overstrand municipality set clear boundaries around the camp.

The municipality said it was in the process of doing so.