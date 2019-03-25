CT councillor 'begs' for information about shooter of 2 children

It's believed a gunman stormed into a residential home on Sunday and opened fire.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel ward councillor is calling for information about a shooting that's left two children wounded.

A five-year-old boy was shot three times while an eight-year-old girl suffered a flesh wound.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the five-year-old boy is in a stable condition in hospital.

“I am begging this information on who this shooter is, someone must know. I will personally [ensure] that this individual is brought to [book], because this behaviour and action will not and cannot be tolerated. It is completely sickening.”