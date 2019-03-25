Cosas welcomes allocation of R967m to settle students' historic debt

On Sunday, the Department of Higher Education and Training announced that debt owed to universities by over R52,000 students would be settled.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is the latest to welcome the move by the Department of Higher Education and Training to allocate almost a billion rand to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for the clearing of historic debt.

The allocation of the funds was specifically for students who were funded under the previous NSFAS programme before significantly improved funding was introduced last year.

Cosas’ president John Macheke said: “Most of the students in higher learning institutions are students that come from poor homes and disadvantaged backgrounds. It is indeed a great honour that at least students will get paid.”