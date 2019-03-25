Cosas welcomes allocation of R967m to settle students' historic debt
On Sunday, the Department of Higher Education and Training announced that debt owed to universities by over R52,000 students would be settled.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is the latest to welcome the move by the Department of Higher Education and Training to allocate almost a billion rand to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for the clearing of historic debt.
On Sunday, the department announced that debt owed to universities by over 52,000 students would be settled.
The allocation of the funds was specifically for students who were funded under the previous NSFAS programme before significantly improved funding was introduced last year.
Cosas’ president John Macheke said: “Most of the students in higher learning institutions are students that come from poor homes and disadvantaged backgrounds. It is indeed a great honour that at least students will get paid.”
Popular in Local
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into building
-
NUM: Ramaphosa didn't say Eskom won't be able to pay salaries next month
-
My top 3 moments from the Ed Sheeran concert
-
KZN woman falls to her death trying to escape protesters
-
Delft family living in fear after father killed at birthday party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.