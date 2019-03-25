Popular Topics
Condolences stream in on social media following death of Irene Buthelezi

Friends and supporters have shared photographs and fond memories of the late wife of Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi with many describing her as a pillar of strength.

FILE: IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his wife Irene at a polling station near Ulundi where they voted. Picture: EWN.
FILE: IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his wife Irene at a polling station near Ulundi where they voted. Picture: EWN.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Condolences continue to stream in on social media on Monday afternoon following the news of the death of Princess Irene Buthelezi.

Friends and supporters have shared photographs and fond memories of the late wife of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi with many describing her as a pillar of strength.

She died in KwaZulu-Natal after a long and difficult illness.

Even though she was married to IFP President Mangosuthu for 67 years, Buthelezi was known as a freedom fighter in her own right.

She played an important role in leading the IFP’s women-driven economic programmes.

The party's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said she remained kind and forgiving while playing an important political role.

"History will also reflect that she took part in the 1950s Defiant Campaign and therefore the IFP salutes her contribution in the struggle."

The party notes that it was during the dark days of Aids denialism that Princess Irene took a strong stand to destigmatise the illness, when she and her husband shared that two of their children had died of Aids related diseases.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

