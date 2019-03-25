Condolences stream in on social media following death of Irene Buthelezi
Friends and supporters have shared photographs and fond memories of the late wife of Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi with many describing her as a pillar of strength.
JOHANNESBURG - Condolences continue to stream in on social media on Monday afternoon following the news of the death of Princess Irene Buthelezi.
Friends and supporters have shared photographs and fond memories of the late wife of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi with many describing her as a pillar of strength.
She died in KwaZulu-Natal after a long and difficult illness.
Even though she was married to IFP President Mangosuthu for 67 years, Buthelezi was known as a freedom fighter in her own right.
The Prince Mangosuthu & Princess Irene LOVE STORY is simply legendary. Told through almost 7 decades- what a love story 💖 Phumla ngoxolo MaMzila. #RIPMamaButhelezi 🙇🏾♀️ https://t.co/yk9OhuvcfH— Asanda Magaqa 🇿🇦 (@asandamagaqa) March 25, 2019
Robala ka kgotso Princess Irene, darling wa Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, you were so blessed to have been loved. pic.twitter.com/LtqLhEZY5d— #HandsOffCaster (@Mkay_Azania) March 25, 2019
She played an important role in leading the IFP’s women-driven economic programmes.
The party's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said she remained kind and forgiving while playing an important political role.
"History will also reflect that she took part in the 1950s Defiant Campaign and therefore the IFP salutes her contribution in the struggle."
The party notes that it was during the dark days of Aids denialism that Princess Irene took a strong stand to destigmatise the illness, when she and her husband shared that two of their children had died of Aids related diseases.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Eskom price hike to cost SA 90,000 mining jobs - mines council
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into building
-
Police monitor Ottery protests after shacks demolished
-
Cellphone mapping expert takes the stand in Packham murder trial
-
There's light! For now, at least, with Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.