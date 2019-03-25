Condolences stream in on social media following death of Irene Buthelezi

Friends and supporters have shared photographs and fond memories of the late wife of Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi with many describing her as a pillar of strength.

JOHANNESBURG - Condolences continue to stream in on social media on Monday afternoon following the news of the death of Princess Irene Buthelezi.

Friends and supporters have shared photographs and fond memories of the late wife of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi with many describing her as a pillar of strength.

She died in KwaZulu-Natal after a long and difficult illness.

Even though she was married to IFP President Mangosuthu for 67 years, Buthelezi was known as a freedom fighter in her own right.

The Prince Mangosuthu & Princess Irene LOVE STORY is simply legendary. Told through almost 7 decades- what a love story 💖 Phumla ngoxolo MaMzila. #RIPMamaButhelezi 🙇🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/yk9OhuvcfH — Asanda Magaqa 🇿🇦 (@asandamagaqa) March 25, 2019

Robala ka kgotso Princess Irene, darling wa Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, you were so blessed to have been loved. pic.twitter.com/LtqLhEZY5d — #HandsOffCaster (@Mkay_Azania) March 25, 2019

She played an important role in leading the IFP’s women-driven economic programmes.

The party's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said she remained kind and forgiving while playing an important political role.

"History will also reflect that she took part in the 1950s Defiant Campaign and therefore the IFP salutes her contribution in the struggle."

The party notes that it was during the dark days of Aids denialism that Princess Irene took a strong stand to destigmatise the illness, when she and her husband shared that two of their children had died of Aids related diseases.

