Cellphone mapping expert takes the stand in Packham murder trial

Cellphone mapping expert warrant officer Reece Harvey has testified his job was to analyse phone calls between the accused and Packham one of the couple's daughters and the slain wife's place of work.

CAPE TOWN - It's week three of Rob Packham's murder trial in the Western Cape High Court and a police cellphone data analyst has taken the witness stand.

The Constantia businessman is on trial for the murder of his wife Gill Packham last February.

Cellphone mapping expert warrant officer Reece Harvey has testified his job was to analyse phone calls between the accused and Packham one of the couple's daughters and the slain wife's place of work.

Making reference to a timeline he's compiled, Harvey's testified about the times and duration of calls made and received by the accused on the morning of his wife's disappearance.

Harvey told the court data shows the last time Gill's cellphone was active was at 07:09 am on 22 February 2018 when she failed to arrive for work.

Senior counsel for Rob Packham Craig Webster objected, accusing Harvey of interpreting data from the docket and making his own assumptions.

State advocate Susan Galloway asked for a postponement until Monday afternoon to give the witness time to prepare a concise timeline that has no inferences of his own.