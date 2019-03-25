British Airways flight ends up in wrong city

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

British Airways flight ends up in wrong city

Passengers only found out about the mishap when the pilot said the plane was coming in to land in Edinburgh, which is around 800km from Dusseldorf.

FILE: British Airways planes. Picture: AFP.
FILE: British Airways planes. Picture: AFP.
57 minutes ago

LONDON, United Kingdom - A British Airways plane flew by mistake from London to Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf in Germany on Monday.

Passengers only found out about the mishap when the pilot said the plane was coming in to land in Edinburgh, which is around 800 kilometres from Dusseldorf.

After the crew realised the mistake, the plane was refuelled and flown to Dusseldorf, landing in Germany with a delay of more than three and a half hours.

"We are working with WDL Aviation, who operated this flight on behalf of British Airways, to establish why the incorrect flight plan was filed," a spokesman said.

Twitter user Son Tran, who said he was on the plane, said: "While an interesting concept, I don't think anyone on board has signed up for this mystery travel lottery".

Another passenger, Sophie Cooke, told the BBC that the wait in Edinburgh "became very frustrating".
"The toilets were blocked and they ran out of snacks. It was also really stuffy," Cooke said.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA