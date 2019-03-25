Authorities raise concerns over increase in commuter attacks
Metrorail's Riana Scott says commuters and members of the public should continue reporting crime, because the information leads to the identification of trends and hot spots.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities say they're concerned by the increase in attacks on commuters in Cape Town.
Over the last few months, there's been a spate of robberies on Golden Arrow buses.
Buses have been torched, and travellers have been injured by stabbings and fires.
In addition to this, Uber and other e-hailing services' passengers and drivers have been targeted by criminals with attacks being fatal.
"We've increasingly seen commuters being targeted by criminals. We've even seen Uber, minibus taxis and buses being robbed. This is why the collaboration between the various law enforcement agencies have turned out to be absolutely essential."
