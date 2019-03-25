Khayelitsha Development Forum concerned after armed robbers attack paramedics

Two paramedics were targeted while responding to a call in Harare on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) says it's concerned that attacks on ambulance crews will have a devastating effect on emergency healthcare services in the community.

The armed assailants fled with cellphones, wallets, wedding rings, radios and money.

In a separate attack Last week, an ambulance crew was held up in the same community.

The KDF's Ndithini Tyhido said: “The KDF condemns the senseless attacks on emergency services workers and we feel that the community of Khayelitsha must start taking responsibility to make these people safe.”